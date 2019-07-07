$510.89 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $510.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $441.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,513 shares of company stock worth $4,855,024. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,282,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 747.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,689,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,243,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,818 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after purchasing an additional 997,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 787,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 635,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,854. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

