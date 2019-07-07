ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23 by Deutsche Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 23 price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 22.95.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

