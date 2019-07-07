Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACIA. Bank of America upgraded Acacia Communications from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $2,155,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $29,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,713 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

