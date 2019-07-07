Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.02 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of ACHC opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

