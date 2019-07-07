Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.22. Aduro BioTech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 784.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $78,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $160,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 203,401 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,831,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 170,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 266,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 334,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

