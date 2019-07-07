AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 126,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $816,072.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,343.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $471,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,849.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,351 shares of company stock worth $5,077,505. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

