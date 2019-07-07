Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday.

Aker Solutions Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

