Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Allergan from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.65.

AGN stock opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.07.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 48.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 31.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

