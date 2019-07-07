AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

AMC stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak bought 160,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

