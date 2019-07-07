Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.16. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $98,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,487.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $2,227,000. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 83,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

