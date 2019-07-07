Analysts Anticipate Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $847.53 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce sales of $847.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $834.50 million. Stericycle reported sales of $883.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $830.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL remained flat at $$48.04 on Friday. 327,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,291. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

