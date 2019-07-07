Analysts Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $82.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $82.50 million. Zscaler reported sales of $56.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $297.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.79 million to $299.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $393.70 million, with estimates ranging from $380.84 million to $408.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $67,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 82,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $5,507,924.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,813 shares of company stock worth $32,552,362 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,242.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 584.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.94 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

