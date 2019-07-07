Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $1,845,961.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,216.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $3,422,440.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,072.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,037 shares of company stock worth $22,384,358. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tractor Supply by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. 812,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $75.84 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.