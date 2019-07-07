Analysts Set Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Price Target at $11.00

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Brian M. Davis acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 86,577 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,641. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $526.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

