Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT at $32.20

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 167,582 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,286,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1,606.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,887,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 85,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,203. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). CEVA had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

