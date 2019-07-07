Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $146.50

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

DECK stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company had a trading volume of 216,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,586. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $180.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

