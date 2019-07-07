Analysts Set Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) PT at $10.61

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 166,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,904. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

