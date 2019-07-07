Analysts Set New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $117.33

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $4,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $242,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,123 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $13,553,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $9,307,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,724,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. 1,223,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.10 and a beta of 0.82. New Relic has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

