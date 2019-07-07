Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $75.60

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 2,182,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,198.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,612 shares of company stock valued at $8,809,751. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.