Anglo American’s (AAL) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,128.67 ($27.81).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,137.50 ($27.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,053.02.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

