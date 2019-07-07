APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) Insider Acquires A$49,200.00 in Stock

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$49,200.00 ($34,893.62).

APD opened at A$0.51 ($0.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. APN Property Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$0.42 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of A$0.51 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Get APN Property Group alerts:

About APN Property Group

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for APN Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.