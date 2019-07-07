AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 15,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,123 shares of company stock worth $1,414,027. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

