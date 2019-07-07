Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $664.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 198,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

