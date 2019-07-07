Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Bandwidth stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $802,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,982 shares of company stock worth $29,855,883. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 60,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 222,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

