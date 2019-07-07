Bank of America Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €52.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VNA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.06 ($59.38).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €44.15 ($51.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.40. Vonovia has a one year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a one year high of €48.93 ($56.90).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

