Barclays Cuts NMC Health (LON:NMC) Price Target to GBX 4,100

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,230 ($55.27) to GBX 4,240 ($55.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,077 ($27.14) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,779.50 ($49.39).

NMC stock opened at GBX 2,474 ($32.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,384.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. NMC Health has a 52 week low of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,376 ($57.18).

In other NMC Health news, insider Prasanth Manghat purchased 75,000 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £1,871,250 ($2,445,119.56).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

