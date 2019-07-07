Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NIC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.07 million. NIC had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in NIC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 43,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NIC by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

