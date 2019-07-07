BidaskClub Lowers Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.39.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $677.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan P. Stimson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $146,483.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 29,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $841,186.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,505 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 62,220.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

