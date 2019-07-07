BidaskClub Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $844,820. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,065,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,680,000 after buying an additional 67,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,306,000 after buying an additional 99,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,012,000 after buying an additional 263,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,862,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.