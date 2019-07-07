BidaskClub Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTEC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68. TTEC has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $394.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $987,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,306.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,993. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $13,476,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $4,594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,475,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,469,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.