BidaskClub Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

US Ecology stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

