BidaskClub Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

BECN stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 245,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

