BidaskClub Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 561.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.