BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

BLFS opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $295.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 22,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $377,326.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,858.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $764,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,959 shares of company stock worth $3,865,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

