Biotime Inc Sells 2,250,000 Shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,424,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. BioTime, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioTime by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioTime by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioTime by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,179,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioTime by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in BioTime by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 529,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 385,116 shares during the last quarter.

BTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BioTime from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on BioTime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

