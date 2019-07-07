BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $494.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.03.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,525 shares of company stock worth $16,591,075. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 16,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $478.69. The stock had a trading volume of 383,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,653. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $513.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

