BMO Capital Markets Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$24.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

TSE:RUS opened at C$21.05 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$19.72 and a twelve month high of C$30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

