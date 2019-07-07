Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $188.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $190.30 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $156.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $730.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $733.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $798.08 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $806.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $381,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,126,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,545,000 after acquiring an additional 266,505 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 769,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. 110,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,253. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

