Brokerages Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $131.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $136.10 million. Okta reported sales of $94.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $545.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.98 million to $556.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $713.37 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $728.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $2,788,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,554.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,284 shares of company stock worth $26,966,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,127,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Okta by 4,123.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $136.61.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.