Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 5.04%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Silgan news, insider Adam J. Greenlee sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $3,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $552,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,073.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 589,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. 386,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,239. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

