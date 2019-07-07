Brokerages Expect Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 190 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 24,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

