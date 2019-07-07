Brokerages Expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tile Shop posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.31 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

TTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tile Shop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Tile Shop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,938. The company has a market cap of $215.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

