Brokerages Expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. US Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $415.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.32 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stephens cut US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $502,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 657,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 177,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.15.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

