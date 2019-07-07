Brokerages Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $584.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce $584.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.00 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $325.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 439,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,220. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Filament LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,819,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 881,815 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

