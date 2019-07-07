Brokerages Set BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $37.29

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

BKU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.03 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

