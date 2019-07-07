Brokerages Set Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Target Price at $73.50

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. 383,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.70.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

