Brokerages Set Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Target Price at $195.56

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.56 ($2.56).

Several analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Peel Hunt raised Restaurant Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

LON:RTN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140.10 ($1.83). 1,106,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.59 million and a PE ratio of 58.38. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.58.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

