Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,918,000 after purchasing an additional 962,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 814,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,749,000 after purchasing an additional 413,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,314,000 after purchasing an additional 304,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

