Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,923.33 ($25.13).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,962.50 ($25.64) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,795.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 31.50 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Julie Brown bought 24,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, with a total value of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

