Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $310.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $6,249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Camtek by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 194,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

